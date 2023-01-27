 Skip to main content
Concerning report emerges about Tua Tagovailoa

January 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A somewhat concerning report has emerged about the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa will not take part in the Pro Bowl Games next week as he is still in the concussion protocol after a month, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Dec. 26 against the Green Bay Packers and still has not been cleared by doctors.

The Dolphins are prioritizing the long-term health of the quarterback and are being intentionally deliberate in working through the protocols with him. Part of the process has involved meeting with multiple doctors and specialists.

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions on the season and essentially missed six games as a result. The Dolphins are committed to him as their quarterback moving forward, which is part of the reason they are determined to be so cautious about his health at this point.

