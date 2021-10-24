Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback.

After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well aware of the trade rumors. The second-year quarterback said he has been trying to tune them out, and said coach Brian Flores has been transparent on the topic.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on the Deshaun Watson rumors: "I hear it. I do hear it. I just don’t listen to it." Tagovailoa wouldn't divulge his conversations with Brian Flores on the Watson rumors, but said he appreciates the coach's transparency. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 24, 2021

Tagovailoa has been put in a tough spot. He’s trying to prove himself as an NFL quarterback, and he’s doing so in the face of trade rumors. It doesn’t help that his team has started 1-6.

On the other hand, Tagovailoa has brought a lot of this on himself. He threw two more interceptions Sunday against Atlanta, bringing him to four in four games. Beyond that, some of his throws have looked downright awful. That’s a big reason the Dolphins may be looking for a replacement.

Tagovailoa definitely has the support of some within the organization. Time may be running out on him anyway, and the public nature of it all won’t make things any easier for him.