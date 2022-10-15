 Skip to main content
Dolphins set likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa

October 15, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa ready to throw

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches prior throwing the football during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have a likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback exited the concussion protocol on Saturday.

Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but is likely to be back for Week 7 against Pittsburgh. Tagovailoa was unanimously cleared by doctors, who observed no signs of any long-term brain injury.

Tagovailoa last played Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered a frightening concussion. That came after the team’s handling of a Week 3 injury was scrutinized, and actually led to changes to the league’s concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa was in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Dolphins, with eight touchdowns in his first three starts of the season. Miami has not won since his injury, so they will be eager to welcome him back.

Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa
