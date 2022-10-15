Dolphins set likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have a likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback exited the concussion protocol on Saturday.

Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but is likely to be back for Week 7 against Pittsburgh. Tagovailoa was unanimously cleared by doctors, who observed no signs of any long-term brain injury.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. the Steelers. More: pic.twitter.com/uoc91WrCBQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

Tagovailoa last played Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he suffered a frightening concussion. That came after the team’s handling of a Week 3 injury was scrutinized, and actually led to changes to the league’s concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa was in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Dolphins, with eight touchdowns in his first three starts of the season. Miami has not won since his injury, so they will be eager to welcome him back.