Tua Tagovailoa credits Mike McDaniel for big move during contract talks

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his contract negotiations got a pretty significant boost from his head coach.

Speaking to the media Sunday, Tagovailoa credited coach Mike McDaniel for intervening with ownership to help get his new contract done. Tagovailoa had heard that McDaniel “went to bat for me” during negotiations and pushed owner Stephen Ross to get the quarterback’s deal done.

“Word gets around quick, and I don’t think he knows that I know. I’ve been told from several birdies that are here in the facility that are upstairs as well that he went to bat for me,” Tagovailoa said. “The day that I went out at practice, 11-on-11, 7-on-7, he went to bat for me with our owner. I won’t go into details of things that I heard were said, but just know that he is what he says. He says what he told me and he did what I was thinking he would do for me — not just for me, but for any other player. I’m very grateful for that.”

There were rumors during the offseason that the Dolphins were playing hardball with Tagovailoa to a certain degree. McDaniel has long been a staunch defender of Tagovailoa, and his intervention may have greased the wheels a little bit.

The new contract locks Tagovailoa in as Miami’s franchise quarterback for years to come. He is coming off the best season of his career and got himself paid accordingly.