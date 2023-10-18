 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 18, 2023

Mike McDaniel has great response to Tua Tagovailoa ‘system QB’ question

October 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Mike McDaniel looks on

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL for a good portion of the season due to their dynamic offense, with much of the credit going to coach Mike McDaniel and his system based on speed and athleticism. That has led some detractors to question how much quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is actually responsible for its success.

McDaniel fielded that sort of question on Wednesday, when he was asked about whether any quarterback could find success within his system. The coach’s response was a firm one.

“I’m about to push this podium over,” McDaniel joked. “My answer to that would be who the F cares? It is a team. We’re working together. And I know one thing: I’ve coached a long time. I haven’t seen people do what our guys do.”

McDaniel has a good point. Tagovailoa is leading the league with 1,876 yards and 14 touchdown passes through just six weeks. Yes, he has a lot of weapons, but he makes the most of them.

Tagovailoa is having a fantastic time playing for the Dolphins this year. Don’t expect him to care much about the critics, because McDaniel certainly does not.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsMike McDanielTua Tagovailoa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus