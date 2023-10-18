Mike McDaniel has great response to Tua Tagovailoa ‘system QB’ question

The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL for a good portion of the season due to their dynamic offense, with much of the credit going to coach Mike McDaniel and his system based on speed and athleticism. That has led some detractors to question how much quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is actually responsible for its success.

McDaniel fielded that sort of question on Wednesday, when he was asked about whether any quarterback could find success within his system. The coach’s response was a firm one.

Mike McDaniel took significant exception when asked if he thought any QB could succeed in this situation: “I’m about to push this podium over. My answer to that would be who the F cares? I’ve coached a long time and I haven’t seen people do what our guys do.” pic.twitter.com/25R63PYeKN — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 18, 2023

“I’m about to push this podium over,” McDaniel joked. “My answer to that would be who the F cares? It is a team. We’re working together. And I know one thing: I’ve coached a long time. I haven’t seen people do what our guys do.”

McDaniel has a good point. Tagovailoa is leading the league with 1,876 yards and 14 touchdown passes through just six weeks. Yes, he has a lot of weapons, but he makes the most of them.

Tagovailoa is having a fantastic time playing for the Dolphins this year. Don’t expect him to care much about the critics, because McDaniel certainly does not.