Tua Tagovailoa to miss at least three games after landing on IR

Tua Tagovailoa is facing a rather significant absence after suffering fractured ribs in a Week 2 loss to Buffalo.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins will place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next three games. The Dolphins are hopeful that Tagovailoa will be ready to return by that point.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

Tagovailoa’s prognosis initially sounded fairly positive after he was carted off last Sunday. However, further examination revealed the fractures, making it clear that Tagovailoa’s absence would not be as brief as first hoped.

The 23-year-old Tagovailoa tallied 215 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception this season prior to the injury. Jacoby Brissett will handle the quarterback duties as long as Tagovailoa remains sidelined.