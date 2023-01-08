 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa could make 1 important change for 2023

January 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have shut down Tua Tagovailoa for Week 18 of the NFL season due to his concussion issues.

Tagovailoa suffered two documented concussions this season, and there were also questions about another play where he was injured earlier in the season. The second concussion was not diagnosed until a day after Miami’s Week 16 loss to Green Bay, meaning Tagovailoa played half the game after being concussed.

The Dolphins will likely bring back the No. 5 overall pick next season, which is the final season of his 4-year rookie contract with Miami, but with one condition.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson speculated on Twitter Saturday that the Dolphins will likely bring Tagovailoa back after he and the team agree for the young quarterback to wear a more protective helmet.

Such a development would not be surprising.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote during the week that the Dolphins believe Tagovailoa suffering so many concussions is not a coincidence. They believe that the quarterback has a tendency to have his head whip back and bounce off the turf hard.

In addition to a more protective helmet, maybe we could see Tua bring back a Bryan Cox neckroll.

Tagovailoa finished his regular season with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, to go with a 105.5 passer rating.

Tua Tagovailoa
