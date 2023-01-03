Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins have to fix 1 big issue before QB can return?

Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly hoping to return from his latest concussion if the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs, but he may have to make a major change to the way he plays before the team will clear him.

Tagovailoa has suffered multiple concussions this season. On each occasion, the head injury stemmed from his head bouncing off the ground. Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel indicated in his latest mail bag that the Dolphins have not chalked Tagovailoa’s head injuries up to mere bad luck.

“For whatever reason, Tagovailoa is susceptible to falling in a way that his head whips backward violently against the turf,” Perkins wrote. “Until they figure out a solution or better way to handle that this season, either through a different helmet or whatever, he’ll probably be sidelined.”

Tagovailoa appeared dazed after taking a big hit in Miami’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. He fell backwards and slammed his head off the turf after throwing a pass with a defender in his face. He returned to the game, which later became a major issue for the Dolphins.

After being cleared to play the following week, Tagovaolia suffered an even worse looking concussion. Again, the injury occurred when his head hit the ground.

Tagovailoa’s latest concussion also happened on a play where his head bounced off the turf.

It is unclear what the Dolphins plan to do about that, but they obviously think it is an issue. Perhaps they feel Tagovailoa needs to work on falling a different way or avoiding hits in certain situations.