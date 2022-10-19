Tua Tagovailoa has scary admission about his concussion

Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of his expected return to action for the Miami Dolphins and made one frightening admission about the concussion that knocked him out of action.

Tagovailoa suffered the head injury in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Wednesday, he said he remembers everything leading up to the hit, but nothing about the immediate aftermath, including being carted off the field. He only has some recollection of being in the ambulance after suffering the injury.

Tua says he remember everything up to the hit in Cincinnati. He doesn't remember getting carted off. He does have some memories from the ambulance. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 19, 2022

Ultimately, this is no real surprise given how scary the injury was in real time. It also gives some context as to why Tagovailoa was kept out for so long after suffering the injury.

The Miami quarterback is set to return this week after missing two games with the head injury. He will come back to a new concussion protocol, which was tweaked in response to his injury.