Tua Tagovailoa has scary admission about his concussion

October 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of his expected return to action for the Miami Dolphins and made one frightening admission about the concussion that knocked him out of action.

Tagovailoa suffered the head injury in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Wednesday, he said he remembers everything leading up to the hit, but nothing about the immediate aftermath, including being carted off the field. He only has some recollection of being in the ambulance after suffering the injury.

Ultimately, this is no real surprise given how scary the injury was in real time. It also gives some context as to why Tagovailoa was kept out for so long after suffering the injury.

The Miami quarterback is set to return this week after missing two games with the head injury. He will come back to a new concussion protocol, which was tweaked in response to his injury.

