Tua Tagovailoa sends warning to burglars amid break-ins at NFL stars’ homes

Tua Tagovailoa has a simple message for any potential burglars out there — f around and find out.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa spoke out about the recent string of break-ins at the homes of his fellow NFL stars. During his remarks, Tagovailoa issued a warning that his house is guarded by armed security when he is away.

“I have personal security just because … one of my cars [got broken into],” said Tagovailoa. “So it’s a little too close for my comfort with my family being in the house. So we got personal security to take care of all of that.

“When we’re on the road, we’ve got someone with my wife,” he continued. “We got someone also at the house surveying the house. So just let that be known — they are armed. So I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice.”

Several weeks ago, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and players about skilled criminals, possibly connected to an international organized crime ring, targeting the homes of star athletes while they were away at games. That came after Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both had their homes broken into on consecutive days.

But the trend reared its ugly head again earlier this week when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also had his home burglarized while he was playing in a “Monday Night Football” game. Though it remains unclear if the Burrow incident was related to the break-ins at the homes of Mahomes and Kelce, other NFL stars are clearly on high alert right now. That includes the ex-NFL passing yards leader Tagovailoa, who is warning any prospective burglars not to try anything.