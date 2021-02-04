Tua Tagovailoa shares thoughts on Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick less than a year ago, but there has already been talk that they could include the former Alabama star in a blockbuster trade.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” Thursday morning, Tagovailoa was asked about the rumors linking Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. He said he is only focusing on things are are in his control.

“I can control what I can control. I’m the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said. “Really, I’m just looking forward to being the best version of myself, looking at getting better this offseason and just helping our team win games next year.”

Tagovailoa made similar remarks when he appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” earlier in the day. The 22-year-old was asked if he believes he is the franchise quarterback the Dolphins have been searching for.

“I would say yes,” Tagovailoa said. “What I can do is just control what I can control. My focus is being the best person that I can be. Working hard. Making this Year 1 to Year 2 jump in the NFL.”

If the Houston Texans decide to fulfill Watson’s trade request, the Dolphins are viewed as a suitor. Watson has a full no-trade close, and he is reportedly very open to playing in Miami. If the Texans could get Tagovailoa and several high draft picks in a potential Watson deal, they might be interested.

At least one other team is expected to aggressively pursue Watson, so Tagovailoa is taking the right approach. It’s still unlikely that he’s traded, and he needs to prepare as though he’s Miami’s starter going into 2021.