Report: Panthers will launch ‘aggressive’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson trade

Many teams are interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but we’re starting to get an idea of which ones are most serious about trying to trade for him.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are expected to be “aggressive” in trying to trade for Watson, and are a team to watch as trade talks intensify.

“Don’t sleep on the Carolina Panthers,” Rapoport said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “They are a team that I’m told is going to be aggressive in potentially acquiring Deshaun Watson.”

The Panthers make sense as a possible destination for Watson. The team lacks a long-term solution at quarterback, but they have weapons like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore that could be taken advantage of. They could also offer the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft as a starting point.

The biggest issue may be whether Watson would want to go to Carolina. The quarterback has a no-trade clause and can essentially choose where he wants to play. We’ve seen a number of different teams Watson would reportedly like to play for, but the Panthers have yet to feature on one of those lists.