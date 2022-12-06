Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette on Monday night

Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 13.

The Buccaneers kicked a field goal on their opening possession of their game. The three points were somewhat disappointing considering they went 72 yards on 16 plays over 8:35.

The Bucs had a great chance to score on third-and-goal with a quick pass from Tom Brady to Fournette. But Fournette was chased down by Marcus Maye for a gain of one yard, leading to the field goal attempt.

Great tackle by Marcus Maye on 3rd down to force a FG! #Saints pic.twitter.com/xWnf5j7W2k — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 6, 2022

After watching that play and seeing how quickly Maye closed on Fournette, everyone couldn’t believe just how slow Fournette was.

Im rooting for Fournette but he slow asf 😂 — Taun (@Donnie_Religion) December 6, 2022

Fournette is So Slow . — 💔 (@AlvinAintShit) December 6, 2022

Fournette fat and slow smh — ‘00 Kane (@308PeterParker) December 6, 2022

Fournette is so slow. — Black (Law) Mass (@xpo_sition) December 6, 2022

leonard fournette is so slow — yeeb (@markyeeb) December 6, 2022

Fournette is so damn slow. He looks either really old or completely out of shape — Jared (@JaredB19) December 6, 2022

Fournette so fat & slow dawg — TD (@TigerD_) December 6, 2022

Others felt the Bucs should have had Rachaad White in the game.

Fournette running slow af… White should be in.#Buccaneers — Chris (@DaRuffWay_) December 6, 2022

Fournette is in his sixth season in the league. The 27-year-old has seemingly become a plodder and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season.

Playoff Lenny ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds during the 2017 combine. That seems to have been five long years ago.