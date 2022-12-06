 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette on Monday night

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Leonard Fournette on the practice field

Jul 27, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Leonard Fournette after watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 13.

The Buccaneers kicked a field goal on their opening possession of their game. The three points were somewhat disappointing considering they went 72 yards on 16 plays over 8:35.

The Bucs had a great chance to score on third-and-goal with a quick pass from Tom Brady to Fournette. But Fournette was chased down by Marcus Maye for a gain of one yard, leading to the field goal attempt.

After watching that play and seeing how quickly Maye closed on Fournette, everyone couldn’t believe just how slow Fournette was.

Others felt the Bucs should have had Rachaad White in the game.

Fournette is in his sixth season in the league. The 27-year-old has seemingly become a plodder and is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season.

Playoff Lenny ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds during the 2017 combine. That seems to have been five long years ago.

Leonard Fournette
