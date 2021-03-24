TY Hilton re-signs with Colts on one-year deal

TY Hilton appeared to hint earlier this month that he would be leaving the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, but the two sides were able to work out a new deal.

Hilton’s agents, the Katz Bros., announced on Wednesday that the star receiver has agreed to a new one-year contract with the Colts. The deal is worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Hilton confirmed the news on Twitter:

One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever 🥲🥲. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME pic.twitter.com/PEfV5YoHIa — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 24, 2021

Hilton tweeted a GIF a few weeks ago that made it seem like he was leaving the Colts. He said he was going to be ready to work “no matter who I pick,” which made it sound like he was deciding between offers from teams other than the Colts.

It’s possible that there wasn’t as much interest in Hilton on the free agent market as he had hoped there would be. The 31-year-old had a down season in 2020 with 56 catches for 762 and five touchdowns. He has also dealt with some injuries over the past three years, so perhaps teams were concerned about that.

In any event, this looks like a nice deal for the Colts. They only had to commit to one year with Hilton, and he should be a valuable weapon as they try to incorporate Carson Wentz into their offense.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0