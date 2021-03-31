Tyler Lockett, Seahawks agree to huge contract extension

Tyler Lockett has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL over the past three seasons, and the Seattle Seahawks are compensating him accordingly.

Lockett and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year contract extension that is worth nearly $70 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $37 million guaranteed.

The $17.5 million average annual salary places Lockett among the top-10 highest-paid receivers in football. The 28-year-old was originally scheduled to make $11 million in 2021, which was the final year of the previous three-year extension he signed with Seattle.

Lockett had 100 catches for the first time in his career last season. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in consecutive seasons and has 28 total touchdowns over the past three years.

Russell Wilson, who has been openly unhappy with the Seahawks this offseason, has to be pleased about the team paying one of his favorite targets. He has reportedly been urging Seattle to sign another specific receiver, so it will be interesting to see if the team accommodates that request.