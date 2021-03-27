Russell Wilson reportedly urging Seahawks to sign this wide receiver

Russell Wilson appears to be suggesting another addition the Seattle Seahawks could make in order to make him happier.

710 ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton recently told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that Wilson is pushing Seahawks management to sign free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spent 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

.@JohnClaytonNFL says on @937theFan that Russell Wilson is still trying to get Antonio Brown to Seattle. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 17, 2021

This isn’t new on Wilson’s part. He was apparently pushing for Seattle to do the same last offseason, but they opted against it as Brown’s off-field troubles mounted. It ended up being Tom Brady’s influence that led Brown to the Buccaneers, where he caught four touchdowns in the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

Of course, Wilson’s request now comes with the backdrop of his dissatisfaction with the organization. The team has made moves that should make him happy, but it’s entirely possible he wants to see more.