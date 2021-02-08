Tyrann Mathieu makes surprising admission about Tom Brady altercation

Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady got into it a couple times during the first half of Super Bowl LV, and Brady certainly seemed to come out of those altercations better off than Mathieu did.

Mathieu, for his part, made a surprising admission about the confrontations. The Kansas City Chiefs defensive back admitted after the game that he’d never actually seen the side of Brady that fired back like that.

Tyrann Mathieu on his after-the-whistle altercations with Tom Brady: "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. I'm over it. No comment." Said Brady is a great QB. pic.twitter.com/TLzps8IMWS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 8, 2021

Brady isn’t the type to provide opponents with bulletin board material during interviews or press conferences. He’s usually pretty bland and soft-spoken. Expecting that personality to carry onto the field is a mistake. Brady is intensely competitive, and he can give it right back if somebody starts trash talking him. It’s tough to believe Mathieu couldn’t have seen that coming, and he came away from it looking like he’d just provided fuel for the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Mathieu should have probably been paying attention back in November. We saw something similar happen between Brady and a different Chiefs player then.