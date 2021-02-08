Tyrann Mathieu says Tom Brady ‘called me something I won’t repeat’

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu exchanged words during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and Mathieu sent a surprising tweet about the verbal altercation after the game.

In a tweet that he has since deleted, Mathieu claimed Brady “called me something I won’t repeat.” He did not go into detail, but he seemed bothered by the fact that the media was blaming him for instigating. The All-Pro defensive back also said he has shown nothing but “grace” when speaking about Brady in the past.

Tyrann Mathieu just deleted this tweet about Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/adlSy9PaYQ — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) February 8, 2021

It’s unclear why Mathieu deleted the tweet or what Brady allegedly said to him.

The Chiefs were called for two defensive pass interference penalties in a three-play span in the final minute of the first half. The penalties put Tampa Bay in the red zone and then on the goal line, setting up the Bucs’ third touchdown.

Mathieu was called for the second pass interference, and it came on a ball that appeared to be uncatchable. He talked some trash to Brady after Tampa Bay’s touchdown and pointed his finger in Brady’s face. You can see the video here.

Mathieu was asked about the altercation after the game, and he seemed surprised that Brady went at him so hard. While we don’t know exactly what was said, most people would agree that giving Brady extra motivation in the middle of a game is a bad idea. The 31-9 final score was yet another reminder of that.

