Tyreek Hill has bold take on Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill immediately became Tua Tagovailoa’s biggest hype man after the star wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins last offseason, and Hill’s confidence in his quarterback has not waned one bit.

It was roughly a year ago that Hill, who had yet to play in a regular season game with Tagovailoa, labeled Tua the most accurate passer in the NFL. Hill also repeatedly said that Tagovailoa was going to have a huge year, and his bold statements were not as far off as some expected them to be. Tagovailoa played at a Pro Bowl level and led the NFL in passer rating, but multiple concussions derailed his season.

Hill and fellow star receiver Jaylen Waddle are now joined by speedy rookie running back Devon Achane, whom the Dolphins drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M. Hill told reporters on Tuesday that Tagovailoa is “going to go crazy” this season with all his offensive weapons.

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that,” Hill said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in (head coach Mike McDaniel) is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem (Mostert) on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Waddle caught 75 balls for 1,356 yards and 8 scores. Both receivers had monster years despite Tagovailoa missing four games, so it’s hard to blame Hill for being so optimistic.

Even if he took some of his analogies too far last offseason, Hill was ultimately proven right about Tagovailoa’s and Miami’s new offense. If Tua can stay healthy, the Dolphins should put up plenty of points again.