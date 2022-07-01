Tyreek Hill has wild analogy for his connection with Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill has had extremely high praise for Tua Tagovailoa from the moment the star wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins, but it has now gotten a bit weird.

In the latest episode of his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, Hill had a baffling analogy when he was describing how he expects the chemistry to be between him and Tagovailoa. He said he and the quarterback will be like Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

Is that a good thing? Rodman and Electra, a former Playboy model, dated when Rodman was an enforcer for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. They got married in a chapel in Las Vegas in 1998 and filed for annulment after just nine days. They reconciled at one point but still ended up getting divorced a little over a year later.

Hill obviously was referring to the good stuff when he compared himself and Tagovailoa to Rodman and Electra, but even that is a bit of a head-scratcher. Remember the stories we heard about the former couple during “The Last Dance” documentary series?

Hill is probably going to catch some grief for those remarks in the locker room.