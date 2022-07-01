 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 1, 2022

Tyreek Hill has wild analogy for his connection with Tua Tagovailoa

July 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill has had extremely high praise for Tua Tagovailoa from the moment the star wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins, but it has now gotten a bit weird.

In the latest episode of his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, Hill had a baffling analogy when he was describing how he expects the chemistry to be between him and Tagovailoa. He said he and the quarterback will be like Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

Is that a good thing? Rodman and Electra, a former Playboy model, dated when Rodman was an enforcer for the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. They got married in a chapel in Las Vegas in 1998 and filed for annulment after just nine days. They reconciled at one point but still ended up getting divorced a little over a year later.

Hill obviously was referring to the good stuff when he compared himself and Tagovailoa to Rodman and Electra, but even that is a bit of a head-scratcher. Remember the stories we heard about the former couple during “The Last Dance” documentary series?

Hill is probably going to catch some grief for those remarks in the locker room.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus