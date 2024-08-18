Noah Lyles has stern message for Tyreek Hill

US Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles wants all the smoke that Tyreek Hill is willing to blow his way.

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver called Lyles out for allegedly “pretending” to have COVID before the latter’s bronze medal finish in the Olympic 200m men’s race. Hill also claimed that he would beat Lyles in a race.

On Saturday, Lyles addressed the drama with Hill on the “Nightcap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

Lyles called Hill a clout chaser who wasn’t serious about actually setting up a race. But Lyles wasn’t opposed to actually lacing up his sneakers for a head-to-head competition if Hill actually wanted to do it.

“We can race,” said Lyles. “If he’s serious about it, if he’s truly serious about it, and I’m not talking about you just talking on the internet and you’re not actually talking to me and my agent to set something up, if you’re serious about it, you’ll see me on track.”

Lyles also compared Hill to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who actually made a bid to become an Olympic sprinter a few years ago.

Given that the start of the 2024 NFL campaign is fast approaching, it’s hard to imagine Hill diverting his focus from the Dolphins’ looming season.

But perhaps if Hill took Lyles’ recent shade personally, the All-Pro wideout might at least consider it.