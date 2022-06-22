Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over recent comments

Tyreek Hill recently started his own podcast, and the star wide receiver immediately made headlines for some surprising remarks he made about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Hill, some people were beyond irate to hear what he had to say.

On the first episode of his podcast “It Needed to Be Said” last week, Hill criticized the Chiefs for not utilizing him properly. He also said his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is a more accurate passer than Mahomes. You can see the video of the comments here.

Hill released the second episode of his podcast on Tuesday. He spoke about the reaction to his comments about Mahomes and the Chiefs. The six-time Pro Bowler said he received death threats on multiple platforms.

“Every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said, via Mark Inabinett of AL.com.

Hill implied last week that the Chiefs tried to use him as a deep threat too much. He said he has been expanding his game to run more intermediate and short routes and that Tagovailoa is a quarterback who can put the ball “right in my chest.” Hill insisted on Tuesday that he was not trying to disrespect Mahomes.

“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason,” he added. “They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”

Mahomes offered his own theory on why Hill said what he said. Hill could probably live without the death threats, but all the publicity is certainly a good thing for his new media venture.