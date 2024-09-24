Tyreek Hill responds to latest loss with social media message

The Miami Dolphins looked like a team with very little hope on Sunday, but star wide receiver Tyreek Hill insists that is not going to become the norm.

With Tua Tagovailoa out recovering from his latest concussion, the Dolphins were completely overwhelmed by the Seahawks in a 24-3 loss at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Hill caught just 3 passes for 40 yards. Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson was chased from the game midway through the third quarter with an injury after being sacked five times.

Though things are very much on a downward trend in Miami, Hill shared an optimistic message on his Instagram story Tuesday.

“Stay down it will all flip soon. Know that,” Hill wrote.

Thompson is dealing with a chest injury, and his status for Week 4 is unclear. Tim Boyle replaced Thompson on Sunday, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has said it is a possibility that Tyler Huntley will start against the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” next week.

Hill has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL with Tagovailoa under center in Miami. If the Dolphins want to reverse the ugly stat about them that went viral after Sunday’s game, they need to find a way to get the ball into Hill’s hands. For now, the All-Pro is trying to keep fans from pushing the panic button.