Tyreek Hill handcuffed during traffic stop on way to Dolphins game

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was placed in handcuffs while on his way to the team’s season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Hill was pulled over for speeding during his drive to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that Hill had an “altercation with police in a verbal form” after the star wide receiver was stopped. An officer then placed Hill in handcuffs, though Hill was eventually cited for reckless driving and released.

“Tyreek Hill was pulled over for speeding. Once he was pulled over, he did get into a verbal spat with a police officer who did not like the tone of what Hill was saying,” Darlington reported. “That is at which point he put him in handcuffs. Now, he was later released, and he has been cited for reckless driving.”

Darlington added that other players were pulling into Hard Rock Stadium at the time and stopped to attempt to diffuse the situation. Hill got to the stadium in plenty of time and is expected to play against Jacksonville.

Several people who happened to be driving by at the time took videos of Hill being handcuffed and posted them on social media. One video showed Hill face down on the pavement:

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

Hill is the focal point of Miami’s offense. He had 119 catches and over 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins. He has also been involved in numerous off-field incidents throughout his career, so the traffic stop was just the latest.