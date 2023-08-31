NFL makes decision on disciplinary action for Tyreek Hill

The NFL has concluded its investigation into an incident involving Tyreek Hill at a marina this offseason, and the star wide receiver will not be suspended.

Hill was investigated for assault/battery after a disagreement on June 18 supposedly ended with him hitting a worker at Haulover Marina in Miami. No charges were filed, but the NFL can — and has — taken disciplinary action against players in the past even after they avoided legal trouble. That will not be the case with Hill, a league spokesperson said on Thursday,

NFL won’t take any action against #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, league spokesman says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2023

That means Hill will not be fined, either.

Hill was accused of slapping the marina worker in the back of the head after Hill allegedly tried to use his status to board a boat without permission. There was talk that the alleged victim might press charges, but Hill’s lawyer said last month that the two sides resolved the issue.

After posting a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year, Hill is expected to be the focal point of Miami’s offense in 2023.