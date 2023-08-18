Tyreek Hill reveals stunning alternative he uses instead of game film

Defenses have been searching for answers on how to stop Tyreek Hill for years. Apparently, if cornerbacks want to match the Miami Dolphins wide receiver at his own game, they might need to whip out their Playstation and controller.

Hill spoke to reporters on Thursday following joint practice with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The 4-time All-Pro admitted that he does not watch game film to scout out his opponents. Instead, Hill said that he plays the NFL-based video game “Madden” the night before a game to get a read on his potential matchups.

“I feel like Madden has a good tell of how good players are,” Hill told reporters. “I just play Madden the night before and I go look at all the [defenders’] ratings. … and that’s how I get a good tell on them.”

Hill claimed that he simply checks what numerical attributes Madden assigns to opposing defenders in different skill categories such as awareness, strength, and speed. Hill uses that virtual information to help him make decisions on the actual gridiron. He even named Texans cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr. as examples of players he prepared for ahead of the Dolphins-Texans joint practice.

Hill is one of just a handful of wide receivers who can make such an admission without receiving much backlash. The Dolphins star has made the Pro Bowl in every single season of his seven-year career. He also owns a Super Bowl ring and has never missed the postseason. Hill’s results on paper and on the field speak for themselves.

Hill had a monster campaign in his first season with the Dolphins last year. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 receiving yards — both career highs.