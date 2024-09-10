Tyreek Hill has 4-word message after bodycam footage was made public

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill delivered a stern message following his altercation with police.

Hill made headlines Sunday after he was handcuffed following a traffic stop run-in with officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The 30-year-old was flagged down for speeding.

Hill was eventually allowed to leave after being issued two traffic citations. The 5-time All-Pro was able to play in the Dolphins’ Week 1 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars just hours later.

After the game, Hill uploaded his first social media post following the incident.

“Let’s make a change,” Hill wrote on X.

Let’s make a change — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 10, 2024

Bodycam footage of the Dolphins wideout’s altercation with police has since been released (video here).

Hill got into a verbal exchange with the officers before being taken out of his vehicle and handcuffed. He had repeatedly been rolling his window back up despite the officers asking him to keep it down.

Hill later explained that he was trying to avoid passers-by from identifying him and subsequently taking pictures of the incident.

Despite a harrowing encounter with police, Hill was still able to produce on the field. He caught 7 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over the Jaguars.