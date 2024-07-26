Tyreek Hill makes his feelings clear on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension

Tyreek Hill made his feelings clear Friday regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension.

Hill shared a post on X after the news of Tagovailoa’s contract extension was made public. His post included just one emoji — a character with a big grin.

😁 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 26, 2024

Yep, Hill is very happy about his teammate getting paid. And why wouldn’t he be?

Since joining the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, Hill has put up huge numbers. He has caught exactly 119 passes in both of his years with the Dolphins and averaged 1,754.5 yards receiving. His 13 receiving touchdowns last season tied Mike Evans for the league high.

Hill has been a big supporter of Tagovailoa since joining the Dolphins. His faith in his quarterback has proven to be well-placed.