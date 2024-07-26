 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill makes his feelings clear on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension

July 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill made his feelings clear Friday regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension.

Hill shared a post on X after the news of Tagovailoa’s contract extension was made public. His post included just one emoji — a character with a big grin.

Yep, Hill is very happy about his teammate getting paid. And why wouldn’t he be?

Since joining the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, Hill has put up huge numbers. He has caught exactly 119 passes in both of his years with the Dolphins and averaged 1,754.5 yards receiving. His 13 receiving touchdowns last season tied Mike Evans for the league high.

Hill has been a big supporter of Tagovailoa since joining the Dolphins. His faith in his quarterback has proven to be well-placed.

