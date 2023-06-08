Tyreek Hill has ambitious statistical goal for 2023

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is aiming high for the 2023 season.

Hill said Thursday that his goal is to be the first wide receiver in NFL history to post a 2,000-yard season. Hill thinks he can pull off the achievement because of his coaching staff and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill wants to become the first WR in NFL history to have 2,000+ yards in a season (record is 1,964). “I got obviously the most accurate QB in the NFL, I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also."pic.twitter.com/Qt0RtWnuJk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

“Not getting injured, coming in each and every day, wanting to get better, wanting to be coached,” Hill said. “I feel like I got the right tools around me. I got the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster also. Just having those three things, man, and me just keeping the same mindset that each and every day, I want to get better. I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

As ambitious as the goal sounds, it is doable, and Hill is one player who could conceivably pull it off. The current record is held by Calvin Johnson, who managed 1,964 receiving yards for the Detroit Lions in 2012. Last season, Hill tallied 1,710 receiving yards, a career best.

The high praise for the likes of Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel is not new, nor is the ambition. Plus, the wide receiver has hinted that he might call it a career early, so there might be a sense of urgency involved as well.