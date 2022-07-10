Tyreek Hill offers theory on infamous Tua Tagovailoa underthrow video

Tua Tagovailoa was criticized earlier this offseason after the Miami Dolphins shared a video on social media that they believed made the quarterback look good — or did they? According to Tyreek Hill, it was all by design.

Not long after they acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade, the Dolphins shared a hype video on Twitter that showed Tagovailoa uncorking a deep pass to his new wide receiver. The problem is Tagovailoa severely underthrew the speedy Hill (video here).

Hill spoke about the video during the latest episode of his podcast. He said he thinks the Dolphins knew exactly what they were doing by sharing it.

“That’s why I really believe they showed that clip of Tua underthrowing me, just to get people talking,” Hill said. “Because they really know what Tua is capable of, for real. There’s a plan behind everything, bro. That’s the way I look at it.”

You can hear the comments at the 1:39 mark below:

On @cheetah_podcast, Tyreek Hill said that he believes that this is Tua's last year to succeed in the NFL before the league moves on from him He then said Tua will prove his doubters wrong and that the Dolphins have the same level of talent that made Mahomes a star in KC in 2018 pic.twitter.com/5uKaG3aixi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 9, 2022

The Dolphins may not have been worried about the reaction, but we highly doubt they intentionally put out a video of their quarterback throwing a bad pass. That would be some next-level thinking by their social media team.

Hill has gone out of his way to praise Tagovailoa in recent weeks. He even used a wild analogy to describe the connection between him and his new quarterback. It will be interesting to see if Hill remains Tagovailoa’s biggest fan throughout the season.