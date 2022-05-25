Tyreek Hill makes brutal admission about his Tua Tagovailoa expectations

Questions continue to surround Tua Tagovailoa, particularly over whether he can truly be a franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Those questions were apparently shared by the team’s blockbuster offseason acquisition.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill surprisingly admitted that he had pretty low expectations for Tagovailoa upon joining the Dolphins in an offseason trade. However, Hill made clear that the quarterback has won him over, and that Tagovailoa delivers “one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught.”

“At first, I thought it was going to be something crazy, the ball going all over the place,” Hill said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “But Tua actually has probably one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. It’s very catchable. I don’t want to continue because the more I talk, the more it sounds weird. Tua is a very accurate quarterback. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Well, Hill is correct that the more he talks, the more he sounds like he’s trying to sell Tagovailoa to the public. Hill gives off the sense that he’s trying to bolster his quarterback’s confidence with quotes like these, which is not exactly a ringing endorsement.

The perception of Tagovailoa has not been helped by the Dolphins themselves, to be fair. That said, Hill stuck up for the quarterback then as well, so he may well believe this.