Undrafted D-II rookie making push for Bears’ backup QB job

August 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chicago Bears logo at Soldier Field

Oct 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; The Chicago Bears logo is seen prior to a game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have a very surprising backup this season if things do not change.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus admitted that Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Shepherd University in West Virginia, is making a real case to beat out PJ Walker to land the backup role.

“I think everything’s open right now,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I really do. I think if you have a closed mind, then if somebody is rising or executing, you always never put a ceiling on any player. There’s never that. You always look for the best in every guy, and you’ll see guys, all of a sudden they’ll get into a game and they start rising up and it’s easy for them and they can execute in that moment and in those moments.”

Walker was given $2 million guaranteed to back up Fields in the offseason, but he has had a poor preseason and went just 1-for-4 in Saturday’s preseason loss. By contrast, Bagent went 9-for-10 for 76 yards and orchestrated a 17-play, 92-yard touchdown drive.

Fields looks like he may be poised for a big season, so ideally, whoever wins the job will not see much time on the field. It would be quite the story if Bagent manages to lock down the job.

