Urban Meyer answers questions about his marriage, resignation talk

Urban Meyer met with the media once again on Wednesday to address the negative attention he has brought to himself and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the coach insists he is not going anywhere. Neither is his wife, Meyer says.

Meyer was asked by reporters if he has considered resigning, to which he emphatically replied, “no.” The 57-year-old then fielded a personal question about his wife Shelley and their marriage. He described this week’s incident as a “speedbump” for them.

Urban Meyer said he didn’t consider resigning. Asked a personal question about the state of his marriage, Meyer said this “speedbump” won’t affect their 37yrs together — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 6, 2021

Many people have criticized Meyer for not flying home with the Jaguars following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night. He said the decision was one he cleared through general manager Trent Baalke and that he felt it would be an opportunity “for everybody to clear their head.”

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says he spoke to GM Trent Baalke "way in advance" about not flying back with the team after the game vs. Cincinnati. "I thought at the time this is a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself." pic.twitter.com/NnPxRXp3Va — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2021

Obviously, the decision was the wrong one. Meyer ended up going viral for a video that showed a young woman rubbing up against him at his bar/restaurant in Ohio. His wife defended him on Twitter, but it’s unclear if she felt the same way after a new angle surfaced on Monday that showed Meyer getting handsy with the woman.

Meyer concluded his Wednesday press conference by apologizing to Jaguars owner Shad Khan, the players and fans. He also held a team meeting earlier that morning to address all of the drama. You can read more about what was said in that meeting here.