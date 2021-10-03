Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley knew he was out at bar/restaurant

The video of Urban Meyer that went viral on Saturday appears to reflect poorly upon him at first glance. But maybe it’s not as bad as it seems.

A video of girl grinding in front of Meyer at his restaurant in Columbus went viral (seen here). Meyer seemed to have his arm in front of him to serve as a barrier between him and the woman. That seemed to be Meyer’s way of showing the grinding was unwanted from his end, but he did not want to be rude to the woman.

Other photos of Meyer from that night show him appearing to have a drink in his hand and taking pictures with customers. That could just be him being courteous to patrons.

The important thing to note is that while the video may be somewhat embarrassing to his family and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer’s wife knew exactly where he was that night. It’s not as if he was sneaking around and going out on the sly.

Someone shared a photo of Meyer at the restaurant/bar in Columbus and said they enjoyed seeing him back in town. Shelley Meyer commented on the photo and said she was babysitting their grandsons. She even wrote in one of her hashtags that “buddy deserved a night out,” meaning she probably felt Urban needed to blow off some steam.

Urban has probably been grinding hard since taking over the Jaguars. They are 0-4 following their “heartbreaking” loss to the Bengals on Thursday. It seems like Shelley knew he might need a night off to give himself a break.