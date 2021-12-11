Report names surprise candidate as Jaguars’ potential Urban Meyer replacement

There is once again real talk of Urban Meyer lasting just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If a change is made, there may be a surprise candidate waiting in the wings to take over.

Jaguars assistant coach Charlie Strong has emerged as an in-house favorite to take over as head coach if Meyer is fired, according to Jason La Canfora. General manager Trent Baalke is said to be particularly high on Strong, who is said to have adapted well to the NFL and has the respect of players and coaches.

Strong is a familiar name at the college level. The 61-year-old has served as head coach at Louisville, Texas, and South Florida, posting a 74-53 record overall. However, he had no NFL coaching experience prior to joining Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville.

Given how badly things are going for Meyer, it would be surprising to see the Jaguars go with another untested college coach to replace him. That said, the team might just want someone to smooth things over and be a bit more friendly with the players at this point.