Urban Meyer chooses his defense coordinator for Jaguars

Urban Meyer is in the process of filling out his coaching staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he has officially decided on a defensive coordinator.

Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen has reached an agreement to become the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jamison Hensley.

Cullen has been the D-line coach for the Ravens since 2016. He served in the same role for several other NFL and college teams before that, including the Jaguars from 2010-2012.

Meyer spoke several times at his introductory press conference last week about the importance of assembling the right staff around him. He said that will allow him to better manage his health and not coach with as much intensity as he did at the college level.

With their D-coordinator in place, the Jaguars will now focus on finding an offensive coordinator. Meyer may already have his top candidate picked out for that position.