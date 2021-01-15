Urban Meyer reportedly has top candidate for offensive coordinator picked out

Urban Meyer was officially hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and he is already getting to work on building a staff.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Meyer already has a top offensive coordinator candidate picked out: Scott Linehan.

Scott Linehan has emerged as a prime candidate for Jaguars offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer, per @toddarcher and me. Former NFL head coach and OC was at LSU last year, has long had relationship with Meyer. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2021

Linehan, 57, is a longtime offensive coach in both college and the NFL. He was a head coach of the Rams from 2006-2008 but only went 11-25 before returning to offensive coordinator work. He had stints with the Detroit Lions (2009-2013) and Dallas Cowboys (2015-2018). He was LSU’s passing game coordinator this season but was let go after a staff purge.

Meyer has long cited Linehan as an influence for him.