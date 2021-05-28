Urban Meyer planning to use Tim Tebow in role other than TE?

The Jacksonville Jaguars say they signed Tim Tebow with the intention of having him compete for a backup tight end job, but it sounds like Urban Meyer has plans for the 33-year-old that may be a little more complicated than that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last month that Meyer envisions Tebow in a role similar to the one Taysom Hill plays with the New Orleans Saints. ESPN’s Dianna Russini said on “Get Up!” Thursday that she has heard the same.

“There are people in camp right now who strongly believe the reason why Urban Meyer brought Tim Tebow in is not to play tight end, but actually to use him in that utility role, that Taysom Hill role that we see Sean Payton use in New Orleans,” Russini said, as transcribed by Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports. “In terms of comparing the two, we always talk about on this show how much Sean Payton loves Taysom Hill. It’s been very obvious over the years. That same kind of love is what Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer have between each other. It could be a very similar situation, but in terms of football, this is something we could be seeing.”

Tebow has no experience playing tight end at a high level. That is one of the reasons he is a long shot to make the final roster in Jacksonville, but it’s possible Meyer will find a way to justify keeping him. The former Heisman Trophy winner would likely have to play special teams if he remains with the Jaguars as a Hill-type player.

Many people have openly taken shots at Tebow’s comeback attempt. The big thing he has working in his favor is his relationship with Meyer. Is he the next Taysom Hill? That ship probably sailed a long time ago, but it sounds like Meyer is going to let him try to be.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0