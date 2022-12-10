 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 9, 2022

Van Jefferson’s game-winning TD catch was insanely similar to one his father had

December 9, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read

Van Jefferson catching a touchdown

Lightning struck in the same place a second time for the Jefferson family this week.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson was the hero (along with new teammate Baker Mayfield) during Thursday’s come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Jefferson hauled in a 23-yard touchdown grab from Mayfield in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, beating Raiders cornerback Sam Webb one-on-one. The catch ultimately sealed an unlikely 17-16 win for the Rams, who had trailed 16-3 less than four minutes earlier.

But there was something even cooler about Jefferson’s grab. It turns out it was ridiculously similar to a game-winning touchdown catch that Jefferson’s father Shawn once had for the New England Patriots in the ’90s. Against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 23, 1998, Shawn, who also played as a receiver, caught a 25-yard strike from quarterback Drew Bledsoe in the final 30 seconds to give New England the come-from-behind 26-23 win.

Twitter page “Boston Sports Throwback” shared the two game-winning catches side-by-side.

If you listen carefully, you might notice another similarity. Since the 1998 game was a “Monday Night Football” affair, veteran announcer Al Michaels, working for ABC at the time, was on the call. Michaels later went to NBC but now works for Amazon Prime … meaning that he was also on the call for the game-winning grab on Thursday night.

The Rams have endured a tough season this year, sitting at 4-9 even with the victory. But Jefferson probably doesn’t have any complaints, especially since he also had another cool family moment when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI last season.

Article Tags

Shawn JeffersonVan Jefferson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus