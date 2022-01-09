Vic Fangio fired as head coach of Broncos

Vic Fangio seemed to know his days with the Denver Broncos were numbered when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, and it turns out they were.

The Broncos announced on Sunday morning that they have fired Fangio. The move comes on the heels of a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver was surprisingly competitive in the game, but the decision on Fangio’s future was likely made before Week 18.

Fangio went 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos. The team finished 7-10 this year.

Following Saturday’s loss, Fangio was asked what separates the top three teams in the AFC West — the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — from the Broncos. He had a surprisingly blunt response about quarterbacks.

Fangio had long been honest when talking about Denver’s quarterbacks, but he likely knew on Saturday that he had coached his final game with the team.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports