Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear if the interest is mutual.

I'm told Vic Fangio is a target expected to receive strong consideration for the #Dolphins defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source. It remains to be seen what Fangio's response will be. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 21, 2023

Fangio has worked as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. He is considered one of the best defensive coaches in football, and the way the Eagles have dominated that side of the ball this year has only boosted the 64-year-old’s stock.

We know of at least one team that has already interviewed Fangio for a defensive coordinator position. There was also talk a while back that Sean Payton would try to hire Fangio if Payton returned to coaching in the NFL.

Fangio has coached in the NFL since the 1980s. His work with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears led to him being hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, where he was fired after going 19-30 in three seasons.

After taking a season off from actively coaching, it looks like Fangio may be set to return to the sideline.