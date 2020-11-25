Vic Fangio has high praise for Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill continues to win praise from around the league as he gets his first shot as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The latest praise comes from Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who made a slightly tongue-in-cheek comment about Hill’s success so far with the New Orleans Saints.

“If he keeps it up, he’ll be the third-best quarterback in Saints history, behind Drew Brees and Archie Manning,” Fangio said, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA NewsRadio.

Obviously, it’s a bit early to make those pronouncements. Still, Hill was excellent against the Atlanta Falcons, going 18/23 for 233 yards.

One thing is clear: Fangio is not making the same mistake that Roddy White did last week. It probably means he won’t be hearing from Sean Payton afterward, win or lose.