Vic Fangio has high praise for Taysom Hill

November 25, 2020
by Grey Papke

Taysom Hill continues to win praise from around the league as he gets his first shot as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The latest praise comes from Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who made a slightly tongue-in-cheek comment about Hill’s success so far with the New Orleans Saints.

“If he keeps it up, he’ll be the third-best quarterback in Saints history, behind Drew Brees and Archie Manning,” Fangio said, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA NewsRadio.

Obviously, it’s a bit early to make those pronouncements. Still, Hill was excellent against the Atlanta Falcons, going 18/23 for 233 yards.

One thing is clear: Fangio is not making the same mistake that Roddy White did last week. It probably means he won’t be hearing from Sean Payton afterward, win or lose.

