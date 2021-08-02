Video: Aaron Rodgers rolls through downtown Green Bay on golf cart

Aaron Rodgers has returned to Green Bay after working out a new deal with the Green Bay Packers, and you would swear he never left with the way he was spotted riding around town on Monday.

Marques Eversoll of 107.5 The Fan in Green Bay shared a video of Rodgers honking at someone in his personalized golf cart at a traffic stop. The reigning MVP was dressed like he had just come from practice. He was also bumping some music. Check it out:

The MVP casually rolling through town in his golf cart. While obeying traffic laws. And listening to music. #Vibe #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/eCDpmi8zUY — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) August 2, 2021

That video immediately reminded a lot of people of when Rodgers was spotted riding around Green Bay holding a case of beer in the back of a teammate’s truck. Packers fans will probably enjoy seeing their franchise icon up to his old tricks, but all signs point to Rodgers riding around a different downtown area a year from now.