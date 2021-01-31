 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers weighs in on viral video of him with beer case in pickup truck

January 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers weighed in on Friday on the video of him that went viral during the week.

A Packers fan named Amber Danette shared a video on her TikTok account that showed someone who looked like Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s pickup truck. The person held up a case of beer too for the camera.

Rodgers confirmed on Twitter that that was him in the video. He said it was teammate David Bakhtiari’s truck.

Bakhtiari sent a funny tweet about the matter too.

The video was taken right by Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers’ season just came to an end following a disappointing loss to Tampa Bay. Rodgers drew some questions about his future with his comments after the loss. He has since downplayed the likelihood of him leaving Green Bay.

