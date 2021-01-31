Aaron Rodgers weighs in on viral video of him with beer case in pickup truck

Aaron Rodgers weighed in on Friday on the video of him that went viral during the week.

A Packers fan named Amber Danette shared a video on her TikTok account that showed someone who looked like Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s pickup truck. The person held up a case of beer too for the camera.

This video of Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s truck this past season with a case of BudLight is the BEST VIDEO ON PLANET EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Svq4naX1Ld — TundraTalk (@TalkTundra) January 29, 2021

Rodgers confirmed on Twitter that that was him in the video. He said it was teammate David Bakhtiari’s truck.

Ya that was me Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

Bakhtiari sent a funny tweet about the matter too.

The video was taken right by Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Packers’ season just came to an end following a disappointing loss to Tampa Bay. Rodgers drew some questions about his future with his comments after the loss. He has since downplayed the likelihood of him leaving Green Bay.