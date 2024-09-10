Video of Aaron Rodgers seemingly ignoring Nathaniel Hackett goes viral

There were rumblings during the offseason that Aaron Rodgers does not have full confidence in New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and one clip from Monday night’s game is only going to fuel that talk.

The Jets lost 32-19 to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Rodgers went just 13/21 for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception. At one point during the first quarter, ESPN showed Rodgers sitting next to Hackett on the sideline. The coach leaned over to show Rodgers something on a tablet, but Rodgers was looking in the other direction.

Aaron Rodgers giving Nathaniel Hackett the silent treatment 💀pic.twitter.com/seyXAs58O7 — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 10, 2024

It is entirely possible that something or someone caught Rodgers’ attention and the four-time NFL MVP just happened to look away right at that moment. Many fans thought the exchange was proof that Rodgers tunes Hackett out, however.

Rodgers changed several plays at the line of scrimmage throughout the game, which is not unusual. Some observers thought that was another sign that Rodgers is New York’s real offensive coordinator.

It’s very kind of the ESPN crew to imply Nathaniel Hackett has anything to do with the plays Aaron Rodgers is running. — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) September 10, 2024

Nathaniel Hackett is abysmal. Rodgers changing half the plays at the line. — Dylan Burd (@Dylan_Burd) September 10, 2024

Rodgers goes up the line and changes everything Hackett calls 😭 — KTT (@KileTshirt) September 10, 2024

A report during the offseason claimed the Jets wanted to essentially strip Hackett of all his meaningful power and that Rodgers was on board with the plan. Rodgers pushed back on that narrative during the offseason.

Monday was Rodgers’ first regular-season game since he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season. It is hard to draw any conclusions from his or the Jets’ performance, but the reaction to his brief exchange with Hackett shows the type of microscope the relationship between the two is going to be under all season.