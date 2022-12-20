 Skip to main content
Video: Adam Schefter had comically bad ‘Lambeau Leap’

December 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Adam Schefter doing the 'Lambeau Leap'

Adam Schefter will not be trying out for the NBA combine any time soon.

The ESPN reporter Schefter went viral for his hilariously awful “Lambeau Leap” attempt before Monday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Co-host Robert Griffin III, the ex-NFL quarterback, went first and got pretty good lift, bad knees and all. But when it came time for Schefter’s turn, he got a significant running start, yet still only managed a vertical leap of … maybe a phonebook-and-a-half. Take a look.

Schefter is lucky that there were some strong fans who were able to pull him up into the stands. They did all of the heavy lifting there.

But you have to respect Schefter for being game enough for light-hearted moments like that, no matter how ridiculous he makes himself look. At least Schefter’s “Lambeau Leap” attempt did not end up as badly as the time that he tried to dance.

