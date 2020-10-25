Video: Baker Mayfield busted out the dance moves after Browns’ big win

Baker Mayfield put together on Sunday arguably the best game of his career. He sure had a nice time enjoying himself with a celebration afterwards.

Mayfield went 22/28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning score to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34.

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison shared a video on Instagram after the game that showed Mayfield dancing in the locker room at the safety’s request.

Uh oh, Baker is feeling himself again pic.twitter.com/YJpnVWNGmf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2020

Mayfield was crushed after the Browns’ loss to the Steelers last week. He deserves to celebrate a little after a nice bounceback win that has the Browns 5-2.