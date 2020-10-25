 Skip to main content
Video: Baker Mayfield busted out the dance moves after Browns’ big win

October 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield put together on Sunday arguably the best game of his career. He sure had a nice time enjoying himself with a celebration afterwards.

Mayfield went 22/28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning score to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 37-34.

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison shared a video on Instagram after the game that showed Mayfield dancing in the locker room at the safety’s request.

Mayfield was crushed after the Browns’ loss to the Steelers last week. He deserves to celebrate a little after a nice bounceback win that has the Browns 5-2.

