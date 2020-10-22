Baker Mayfield has intense quote about Browns’ loss to Steelers

The Cleveland Browns had their four-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday with a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baker Mayfield is not taking it lightly.

Mayfield, who completed just 10 passes and threw two interceptions before being benched in the loss, told reporters on Wednesday that the mood around the Browns this week has been somber. He said Sunday’s performance made the team feel more like 0-6 than 4-2.

#Browns Baker Mayfield said that after the loss, “4-2 never felt so much like 0-6” but his confidence hasn’t taken a hit — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2020

Mayfield played through a rib injury against Pittsburgh, which is why he was benched. He is said to be feeling much better this week, so the Browns are hoping he can do more when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.

The Browns have not finished with a winning record since 2007, so they are obviously off to a great start. Still, games against tough division opponents like the Steelers are a good measure of whether or not Cleveland is an actual contender. They’ve been blown out by both Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens this season, which signals that they have a long way to go.

Mayfield regressed last season and still has plenty of room for improvement, but he has shown signs of better chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield’s wife Emily took to social media this week to remind Cleveland fans of why they should be thankful Baker is their quarterback.