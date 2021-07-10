Video: Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler does pass sets while wife is in labor

Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler welcomed his second child into the world earlier this week. Parker Lou, 10 pounds and 22.5 inches long, was born on July 8.

Although it was a celebratory occasion, Zeitler made sure to multitask while his wife, Sara, was in labor. She filmed her husband actively practicing his pass sets in their hospital room.

Meanwhile while I was in labor, @kzeit70 did pass sets in the hospital 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

This type of behavior and work-ethic is nothing new for Zeitler. Back in 2019 while he was with the New York Giants, Sara told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY that pass setting in public was a common occurrence with Kevin.

“We can be anywhere and he’ll be pass setting,” Sara said. “On his off day, we went to a store to buy some patio furniture quick, and while I was working on the paperwork, he was pass setting. And I think it helps him relax, to be honest. He does it everywhere. He did it in the photography studio when we were having our newborn photos done. We were on vacation in a winery, in a wine tunnel, and he’s pass setting. It’s just Kevin, but sometimes I have to realize that other people don’t know him, so they’ll kind of look at him like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Sara and Kevin, who met in high school, have another daughter named Kaleia.

In addition to the Ravens and Giants, Zeitler, who was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. He signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Baltimore this offseason after being released by New York.