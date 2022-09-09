Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake

The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why.

The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Buffalo had a 3rd-and-1 at the Rams 26 and ran a beautiful play. Quarterback Josh Allen faked a handoff to Devin Singletary and bootlegged to his right. Then he found Gabriel Davis wide open for a touchdown.

The first touchdown of the 2022 NFL Season! 📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/2GpvRlvcLX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022

That could not have been executed any better.

Though the Bills got off to a great start, they turned the ball over on each of their next two possessions.

Maybe the reigning AFC East champs have some rustiness they need to work out too.